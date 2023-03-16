Pound of pot found during traffic stop, police say
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they caught a man with more than a pound of marijuana.
It happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday when officers stopped a car on John Street near Fulton Ave.
Police say the driver, Damen Couch, didn’t have his license, and they could smell marijuana.
During a search, officers say they found bags of marijuana in a shoebox that had a total weight of 1.2 pounds.
Couch is charged with dealing marijuana and speeding.
