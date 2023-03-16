Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Pound of pot found during traffic stop, police say

Damen Couch
Damen Couch(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they caught a man with more than a pound of marijuana.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday when officers stopped a car on John Street near Fulton Ave.

Police say the driver, Damen Couch, didn’t have his license, and they could smell marijuana.

During a search, officers say they found bags of marijuana in a shoebox that had a total weight of 1.2 pounds.

Couch is charged with dealing marijuana and speeding.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
‘I just killed 2 guys’: Teen charged with murder & attempted murder
Strangers meet after encounter in Azzip Pizza line.
Strangers unite after medical emergency in the Azzip Pizza line
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Terrabis
Cannabis dispensary opening in Grayville
Zachary New Mugshot
EPD: Man pepper sprays library employee in the face

Latest News

Derek Rhoades, Isaiah Fellows, Mychael King
3 arrested in drug task force investigation
46-year-old Christopher Monks
Evansville man sentenced to prison after conviction for drug, gun charges in Posey Co.
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
Feds charge men with trafficking meth in Posey Co.
Police chase ends in crash
Driver crashes after chase in Evansville