Pound of pot found during traffic stop, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they caught a man with more than a pound of marijuana.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday when officers stopped a car on John Street near Fulton Ave.

Police say the driver, Damen Couch, didn’t have his license, and they could smell marijuana.

During a search, officers say they found bags of marijuana in a shoebox that had a total weight of 1.2 pounds.

Couch is charged with dealing marijuana and speeding.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.