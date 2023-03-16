Polar Plunge
Perry Co. hospital to pay over $60K in back wages for nurses shortchanged by timekeeping issues

Perry Co. Memorial Hospital to pay over $60K in labor act violations, reports show
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Violation of the fair labor act now has the Perry County Memorial Hospital paying back over $60,000.

Investigators from the Labor Department say over 100 nurses were impacted by the findings.

The report states that the hospital would deduct meal breaks from workers without confirming they were used.

Some workers were also denied overtime pay after the hospital failed to record how long they had worked.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

