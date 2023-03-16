Perry Co. hospital to pay over $60K in back wages for nurses shortchanged by timekeeping issues

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Violation of the fair labor act now has the Perry County Memorial Hospital paying back over $60,000.

Investigators from the Labor Department say over 100 nurses were impacted by the findings.

The report states that the hospital would deduct meal breaks from workers without confirming they were used.

Some workers were also denied overtime pay after the hospital failed to record how long they had worked.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.