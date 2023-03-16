Owensboro boys basketball falls to Ashland Blazer at KHSAA Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro boys basketball team lost in heartbreaking fashion at Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils fell to Ashland Blazer in a nail-biting 66-65 loss in the opening round of the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament.

Tomcats’ player Braxton Jennings drained a three-pointer with 18 seconds left to give his team the lead. The Red Devils had three shots to win at the end of the game, but ultimately couldn’t convert.

Owensboro ends its season with a 19-10 record.

