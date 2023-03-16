Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro boys basketball falls to Ashland Blazer at KHSAA Sweet 16

Owensboro boys basketball falls to Ashland Blazer at KHSAA Sweet 16
Owensboro boys basketball falls to Ashland Blazer at KHSAA Sweet 16(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro boys basketball team lost in heartbreaking fashion at Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils fell to Ashland Blazer in a nail-biting 66-65 loss in the opening round of the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament.

Tomcats’ player Braxton Jennings drained a three-pointer with 18 seconds left to give his team the lead. The Red Devils had three shots to win at the end of the game, but ultimately couldn’t convert.

Owensboro ends its season with a 19-10 record.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
‘I just killed 2 guys’: Teen charged with murder & attempted murder
Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Barry Lee Harper
Suspect sentenced in 2022 deadly motorcycle crash in Henderson

Latest News

Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team sent off with parade
Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team sent off with parade
Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team sent off with parade
Owensboro boy’s basketball team sent to Sweet 16 playoff with parade
H.S. Softball Highlights: Apollo vs. Henderson Co.
H.S. Softball Highlights: Apollo vs. Henderson Co.
Northeast Dubois (14-10) vs. Loogootee (19-7) boys basketball highlights.
H.S. Boys Basketball 1A Regional Highlights: N.E. Dubois vs. Loogootee