EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mike Libs and the Chocolate Factory is permanently closed.

The building for the long time chocolate store on S. Green River Road is up for an online auction. Bidding starts Friday.

Libs tells 14 News it was time to retire and there wasn’t anyone he wanted to sell the business to.

Stephen Libs Finer Chocolates on Vogel Road remains open.

