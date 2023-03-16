Lofton Hazelwood’s family reacts to ‘Lofton’s Law’ passing in Ky. General Assembly

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Kentucky House of Representatives passed “Lofton’s Law,” a piece of legislation named for Lofton Hazelwood of Henderson, who died in an alcohol-related incident in October 2021.

The bill would make hazing a Class D felony in the state of Kentucky.

[READ MORE: General Assembly sends bill making hazing a felony to Beshear’s desk]

Hazelwood’s parents, Tracey and Kirk, have been instrumental in pushing for the bill from the start.

“It’s [about] the safety of the students,” Tracey told 14 News on Wednesday. “We don’t want anyone else to go through the stuff we’ve gone through.”

As it stands, hazing is an issue that individual colleges have to deal with on their own terms.

If Governor Andy Beshear signs Lofton’s Law, it becomes a felony.

While University of Kentucky Police determined that Lofton’s death was not a hazing-related death, the Hazelwood family’s dedication to anti-hazing legislation led State Senator Robby Mills of Henderson to thank them after the bill passed the Kentucky House and Senate.

In a statement, Mills said, “Without their efforts, this legislation may not have come to fruition. They remain in our prayers as they deal with the grief of losing their son.”

The bill passed the House with a vote of 96-3.

