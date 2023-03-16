‘Hope with a Hammer’ nearly done building home for tornado survivor

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A group of volunteers from Tennessee is at the tail end of finishing phase two on a home for a survivor of the December 2021 tornado in Western Kentucky.

[PREVIOUS: Tennessee nonprofit organization helps build home for Ky. Dec. 10 tornado victim]

“The gift that God has given me I like to give it back to others,” says Pennsylvania native, Earl Galloway.

Galloway says he’s served alongside Hope with a Hammer for five years now. He’s one of the 12 nonprofit volunteers that have spent the past week working on the home of Brenda Moore, who survived the Dec. 10 tornado.

[PREVIOUS: Church nonprofit builds home for Kentucky tornado victim]

The nonprofit hit day six of phase two in finishing Moore’s home, and Galloway says he’s enjoying serving others with his handy work.

“People like that are in need, like this lady she was really in need, you know, she didn’t have anybody so when Tommy said, ‘Hey we want to put together a team to do this,’ I said, ‘Yea I’m there,’” said Galloway.

Hope with a Hammer leader Tommy Roberts says they started and finished phase one of the project in September, but circumstances out of their control pushed their progress back. He says a local inspector came by the Bremen home for the first time a couple of weeks ago.

“Once we were past that hurdle we were able to finish,” said Galloway.

He says now Moore’s home is on track to be moved into by early April.

“It’s a lot of work to get it to this point and mainly we’re just excited for her to be in her new home,” said Roberts. “She’s not been in her home since December 2021 since the tornados came through, so it’s going to be great to get her home.”

Roberts says with the help of donations Hope with a Hammer will be able to provide Moore with a fully furnished home. He says Hope with a Hammer is still accepting donations for Moore’s home project.

Click here to donate to the Bremen home project.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.