Evansville man sentenced to prison after conviction for drug, gun charges in Posey Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will serve prison time after being convicted on drug and gun charges in Posey County.
According to a release, 46-year-old Christopher Monks was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.
Officials say those charges include unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
A release shows at sentencing Monks admitted to possessing a gun, less than five grams of meth and a smoking pipe in Posey Co. back in October of 2022. Monks also admitted that he is classified as a “serious violent felon” under Indiana law due to a prior conviction.
This all stemming from October 6, 2022, when Mount Vernon Police Department was called to Port and Bluff Road for a 911 hang up call.
When officers arrived, they say they found a vehicle occupied by Monks and a passenger.
Officers say during the investigation they discovered Monks had an active arrest warrant out of Vanderburgh County.
According to a release, a gun, meth and drug paraphernalia were all found inside the vehicle.
Officials say Monks will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.