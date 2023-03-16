Evansville man sentenced to prison after conviction for drug, gun charges in Posey Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will serve prison time after being convicted on drug and gun charges in Posey County.

According to a release, 46-year-old Christopher Monks was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

Officials say those charges include unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

A release shows at sentencing Monks admitted to possessing a gun, less than five grams of meth and a smoking pipe in Posey Co. back in October of 2022. Monks also admitted that he is classified as a “serious violent felon” under Indiana law due to a prior conviction.

This all stemming from October 6, 2022, when Mount Vernon Police Department was called to Port and Bluff Road for a 911 hang up call.

When officers arrived, they say they found a vehicle occupied by Monks and a passenger.

Officers say during the investigation they discovered Monks had an active arrest warrant out of Vanderburgh County.

According to a release, a gun, meth and drug paraphernalia were all found inside the vehicle.

Officials say Monks will be taken to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

