Evansville FOP to announce mayoral candidate they will support
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 73 says they plan to announce the mayoral candidate that they intend to support this election cycle.
According to a release, officials plan to make that announcement at 11 a.m.
Officials say FOP #73 Leadership, FOP #73 Political Action Committee, and membership will be gathered at the Evansville FOP Lodge #73.
We will update this story as it develops.
