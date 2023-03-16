Evansville FOP to announce mayoral candidate they will support

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 73 says they plan to announce the mayoral candidate that they intend to support this election cycle.

According to a release, officials plan to make that announcement at 11 a.m.

Officials say FOP #73 Leadership, FOP #73 Political Action Committee, and membership will be gathered at the Evansville FOP Lodge #73.

We will update this story as it develops.

