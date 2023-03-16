Polar Plunge
EPD: Man pepper sprays library employee in the face
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after police say he sprayed a public library employee in the face with pepper spray.

According to the Evansville Police Department, 33-year-old Zachary New has been arrested on a battery charge.

EPD officials say they received a call that an Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library employee had been pepper sprayed.

When officers arrived on scene, police say they detained New and found a can of pepper spray on him and that an employee’s eyes were red and teary.

EPD officials say surveillance video shows New pepper spraying the employee.

He’s been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Lofton Hazelwood’s family reacts to ‘Lofton’s Law’ passing in Ky. General Assembly
Webster Co. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of former deputy
