Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Emergency kits donated to schools in Muhlenberg Co.

School resource officers in Muhlenberg County are now better equipped for an emergency.
School resource officers in Muhlenberg County are now better equipped for an emergency.(Source: Muhlenberg County Public Schools)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Muhlenberg County are now better equipped for an emergency.

This is all thanks to a local donation.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department provided 325 personal emergency kits and 12 large “Stop the Bleed” kits to the school district.

These kits come with gloves, gauze, trauma supplies and more in case of an emergency.

The SROs will keep these kits stocked at each school in the district.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
‘I just killed 2 guys’: Teen charged with murder & attempted murder
Strangers meet after encounter in Azzip Pizza line.
Strangers unite after medical emergency in the Azzip Pizza line
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Terrabis
Cannabis dispensary opening in Grayville
Zachary New Mugshot
EPD: Man pepper sprays library employee in the face

Latest News

Mike Libs
Mike Libs closes in Evansville
Poker table
Arrests made in illegal gambling operations, money laundering investigations
Damen Couch
Pound of pot found during traffic stop, police say
Derek Rhoades, Isaiah Fellows, Mychael King
3 arrested in drug task force investigation