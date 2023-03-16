Emergency kits donated to schools in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - School resource officers in Muhlenberg County are now better equipped for an emergency.

This is all thanks to a local donation.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department provided 325 personal emergency kits and 12 large “Stop the Bleed” kits to the school district.

These kits come with gloves, gauze, trauma supplies and more in case of an emergency.

The SROs will keep these kits stocked at each school in the district.

