EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies are on the scene of a crash at Harlan and Division.

Dispatchers say a chase started around 11:15 a.m. Thursday after an attempted traffic stop near Stockwell.

They say the driver was chased for a few minutes before crashing.

Ambulance crews are on scene for the driver.

