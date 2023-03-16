Polar Plunge
Breezy, Warmer

14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 3/14
14 First Alert Forecast 4pm 3/14
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming cloudy and breezy as southerly winds elevate high temps into the upper 50s to 60-degrees. There is a 40% chance of showers late this afternoon. Tonight, showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 30s. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms.

Friday, breezy with scattered rain ending early as high temperatures in the upper 40s but temps will sink during the afternoon behind a trailing cold front. Friday night, clearing skies and sharply colder as lows cascade into the mid-20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and colder as high temperatures only reach the upper 30s behind northwesterly winds.

