Breezy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming cloudy and breezy as southerly winds elevate high temps into the upper 50s to 60-degrees. There is a 40% chance of showers late this afternoon. Tonight, showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 30s. There is a low threat for severe thunderstorms.

Friday, breezy with scattered rain ending early as high temperatures in the upper 40s but temps will sink during the afternoon behind a trailing cold front. Friday night, clearing skies and sharply colder as lows cascade into the mid-20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and colder as high temperatures only reach the upper 30s behind northwesterly winds.

