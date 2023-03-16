The Beach Boys coming back to Beaver Dam with Owensboro Symphony
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - According to a release, The Beach Boys are set to perform with the Owensboro Symphony this summer.
Officials say that’s happening August 12 at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.
Presale tickets will be available Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.
Officials say to receive the password for the tickets, visit BeaverDamAmp.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m.
