The Beach Boys coming back to Beaver Dam with Owensboro Symphony

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - According to a release, The Beach Boys are set to perform with the Owensboro Symphony this summer.

Officials say that’s happening August 12 at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Presale tickets will be available Friday, March 17, from 9 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

Officials say to receive the password for the tickets, visit BeaverDamAmp.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m.

