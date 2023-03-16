Polar Plunge
Arrests made in illegal gambling operations, money laundering investigations

Poker table
Poker table(Caspar Benson & Virginia Mercury)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two men are in the Vanderburgh County Jail after authorities say illegal gambling operations were discovered.

Jamal Chaudry faces a list of charges, including Corrupt Business Influence, Professional Gambling, Promoting Professional Gambling, and Money Laundering.

Investigators say he was holding illegal poker games in an office space at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41.

His probable cause affidavit gives details, including more than $50,000 being moved between bank accounts.

[Click here to see it]

Jamal Choudry
Jamal Choudry(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Edward Hill was also booked into jail on charges including Corrupt Business Influence, Professional Gambling, and Promoting Professional Gambling.

Investigators say he was holding illegal poker games inside and office space at Bradford Park on N. Weinbach Ave.

The affidavit details how investigators say he was able to work it out with a realtor to use the space.

Investigators believe the realtor and Hill worked to disguise the illegal poker operation from the Bradford Park landlord.

[Click here to see his affidavit]

It does not appear that the realtor or others named in the affidavit have been charged.

Edward Hill
Edward Hill(VCSO)

