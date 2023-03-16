Polar Plunge
3 arrested in drug task force investigation

Derek Rhoades, Isaiah Fellows, Mychael King
Derek Rhoades, Isaiah Fellows, Mychael King(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges after an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force.

Officials say they had tips that Isaiah Fellows, Derrick Rhoades, and Mychael King were dealing marijuana, heroin, and fentanyl.

Wednesday, detectives say they spotted Fellows and Rhoads getting into a car in the 2200 block of Washington Ave. They say King was the driver.

Authorities say they pulled the car over at Stockwell, and could smell marijuana.

They say they found narcotic pills and nearly 60 grams of marijuana inside the car.

Detectives say Fellows had more than $1,000 in cash, and Rhoads had $300.

Officials then say they got a search warrant for the home on Washington Avenue and found more marijuana, more cash, two guns, and ammunition.

Fellows and Rhoads face marijuana dealing charges. Fellows also faces a gun charge.

King is charged with failure to appear.

