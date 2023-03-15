Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

3/15 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - New this morning on Sunrise, a fire has destroyed a home in Muhlenberg County.

Officials say they were on scene for hours.

Two people are now in jail in Owensboro following a shooting that happened in late February.

Police say Eric Burroughs was arrested after an hours long standoff.

In Webster County, Providence officials are for the public’s help when it comes to abandoned mines.

Mayor James Hackney says his office knows about most of the mines, but not all of them.

The Owensboro Red Devils basketball team will play in the Sweet 16 playoffs.

Officials say this is a record 45th time they have made it.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Barry Lee Harper
Suspect sentenced in 2022 deadly motorcycle crash in Henderson
Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
A rendering of the proposed pickleball courts.
Proposed ordinance could block Wesselman pickleball courts

Latest News

3/15 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
3/15 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Groups have clashed for months over a project to build two dozen pickleball courts at Wesselman...
Pickleball: A closer look at Evansville’s latest debate
Boonville City officials to hold public forum for possible new trails
Daviess Co. holds flood map open house Wednesday
Daviess Co. holds flood map open house Tuesday