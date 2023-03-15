Polar Plunge
War hero from Gibson Co. finally laid to rest

Indiana war hero laid to rest
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - A hero from Francisco, Indiana, has been laid to rest.

The remains of Korean War Veteran Sgt. Charles Garrigus were sent home earlier this month, after they were finally identified.

He had been missing in action for 70 years.

A memory maker for him was placed many years ago on an empty grave. It’s next to his parents in a cemetery in Parke County, which is in central Indiana.

Garrigus lived there, as well as in Gibson County.

His name is on the Korean War Monument outside the courthouse in Princeton.

Gibson County Veteran’s Service Officer George Pickersgill says Garrigus’ dad took a job at a coal mine.

Pickersgill says after serving in World War II, Garrigus eventually re-enlisted.

In 1950, he was in a very dangerous area of North Korea during the Korean War.

He was a truck driver, leading a convoy to meet up with another unit as they fought heavy attack.

Over a series of five days, Garrigus is credited with three heroic acts that help save others.

It’s believed he was shot to death behind the wheel of his truck.

He later received the Distinguished Service Cross for his efforts, which was presented to his parents.

“It’s the second highest medal in our country, second only to the Medal of Honor. So, it’s a big deal. A very big deal,” said Pickersgill.

Last week, 13 police agencies and the Patriot Guard helped escort Sgt. Garrigus to his final resting place.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

