UE men’s soccer coach announces resignation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s soccer coach has announced his decision to step down.

Marshall Ray says his decision was made to spend more time with his family.

The alum of the Purple Aces program has directed the team to back-to-back appearances in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship Match.

Ray was named the sixth head coach in program history in December of 2014.

UE Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has named Robbe Tarver as the Interim Head Coach through the fall season of 2023.

