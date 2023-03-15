Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

UE men’s soccer coach announces resignation

UE men’s soccer coach announces resignation
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s soccer coach has announced his decision to step down.

Marshall Ray says his decision was made to spend more time with his family.

The alum of the Purple Aces program has directed the team to back-to-back appearances in the Missouri Valley Conference Championship Match.

Ray was named the sixth head coach in program history in December of 2014.

UE Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has named Robbe Tarver as the Interim Head Coach through the fall season of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Barry Lee Harper
Suspect sentenced in 2022 deadly motorcycle crash in Henderson
Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
A rendering of the proposed pickleball courts.
Proposed ordinance could block Wesselman pickleball courts

Latest News

UE men’s soccer coach announces resignation
UE men’s soccer coach announces resignation
Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team sent off with parade
Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team sent off with parade
Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team sent off with parade
Owensboro boy’s basketball team sent to Sweet 16 playoff with parade
Purple Aces baseball
Aces Baseball’s mid-week game at Bellarmine, moved to Wednesday