MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should expect closures on KY 175 in Bremen, Wednesday, March 15.

Transportation officials say crews are working to replace several cross drains.

The closure on KY 175 is between KY 2551 and Lynn City Road.

Drivers will have access to their property during the work.

