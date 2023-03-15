Polar Plunge
Teen charged with murder & attempted murder after Vanderburgh Co. shooting

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The 18-year-old, who Vanderburgh County Deputies say is recovering from a self-inflicted gun shot wound after two other men were shot, is now charged with murder, attempted murder, and residential break-in.

Court records show a warrant was issued Wednesday for Austin Ousley.

Deputies say Ousley and a 17-year-old were inside a home on Cypress Dale Road and South Happe Road last month.

[Previous: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff provides update on Cypress Dale Rd. shooting victims]

They say Chad and Shawn Wildt confronted the teens for trespassing.

Deputies say the situation escalated and both Wildts were shot. Shawn was killed, and Chad was critically hurt.

They say Ousley was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The sheriff says he has permanent brain damage.

Deputies say the 17-year-old called 911 after the shootings, and was taken into custody

