‘Supermarket Sweep’ event returns to Owensboro to kick off ‘Feed Seniors Now’ program

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Supermarket Sweep event returns to Owensboro on Wednesday to help with the “Feed Seniors Now’ program.

According to a press release, Owensboro’s IGA will be hosting the event on Wednesday for local high school seniors to participate in the event.

The Green River Area Development District is partnering with Independence Bank, Comfort Keepers and Specialty Foods Group to collect and distribute food to elderly adults in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean and Webster Counties.

Officials say local high school seniors, while racing against the clock, will scurry through the grocery store to collect as many shelf-stable food items as possible.

“A pivotal part of our work culture is to have fun,” says Independence Bank President Nick Oller. “Last year, we integrated a Supermarket Sweep into our strategy of collecting the items. This added element was an absolute blast watching the teams race down the aisles. But, the reality is, we know that hunger affects hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians. We are proud to have a partnership with multiple organizations to provide these resources and help meet basic needs.”

The event takes place at Owensboro’s IGA Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Kentucky city asking residents for help pointing out old mines and subsidence
