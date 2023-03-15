Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Strangers unite after medical emergency in the Azzip Pizza line

Strangers meet after encounter in Azzip Pizza line.
Strangers meet after encounter in Azzip Pizza line.(14 News)
By Breann Boswell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - What started as a quick stop for dinner Monday night, turned into a trip to the emergency room for one Evansville woman.

Sonja Hines stopped by Azzip Pizza off of Green River Road to pick up a meal for her family.

“We come here a lot, it’s like a weekly tradition for our family,” Hines says.

She was texting her husband about the fact that she didn’t feel well. Hines saw took a picture of the long line and sent it to her husband.

“I was feeling a little weird. He was like hurry up and get the food, maybe eat it while you’re there,” Hines explains.

Soon after she fell to the ground and began experiencing a medical emergency. Hines has a condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS. Hines hasn’t experienced an episode in public before.

“Everything blacked out and then I pretty much remember walking to the ambulance,” she says.

Another thing she remembered was bits and pieces of man and woman’s face. Those two people helped her and tended to her until first responders arrived.

After taking a few days to recover, Hines went to Facebook and posted the picture she sent to her husband while waiting in the Azzip Pizza line, in hopes someone recognized the face of the man standing in front of her.

“Everybody seemed to know who he was,” Hines laughs.

The picture and face she remembered was Frank Coleman.

The two connected on Facebook messenger and arranged to meet at Azzip Pizza once again Wednesday evening.

“You don’t see or hear about that stuff anymore, hardly ever,” Hines says.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Barry Lee Harper
Suspect sentenced in 2022 deadly motorcycle crash in Henderson
Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Cypress Dale Rd. shooting
‘I just killed 2 guys’: Teen charged with murder & attempted murder

Latest News

Someone taken into custody at Eaden East Apartments
Law enforcement on scene at Eaden East Apartments for several hours
More underpass lighting coming to Evansville
More underpass lighting coming to Evansville
Suspect arrested in jewelry store burglary after fingerprints found inside
Suspect arrested in jewelry store burglary after fingerprints found inside
2,000 pounds of peanut butter and jelly donated to Henderson food pantry
2,000 pounds of peanut butter and jelly donated to Henderson food pantry