Strangers unite after medical emergency in the Azzip Pizza line

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - What started as a quick stop for dinner Monday night, turned into a trip to the emergency room for one Evansville woman.

Sonja Hines stopped by Azzip Pizza off of Green River Road to pick up a meal for her family.

“We come here a lot, it’s like a weekly tradition for our family,” Hines says.

She was texting her husband about the fact that she didn’t feel well. Hines saw took a picture of the long line and sent it to her husband.

“I was feeling a little weird. He was like hurry up and get the food, maybe eat it while you’re there,” Hines explains.

Soon after she fell to the ground and began experiencing a medical emergency. Hines has a condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS. Hines hasn’t experienced an episode in public before.

“Everything blacked out and then I pretty much remember walking to the ambulance,” she says.

Another thing she remembered was bits and pieces of man and woman’s face. Those two people helped her and tended to her until first responders arrived.

After taking a few days to recover, Hines went to Facebook and posted the picture she sent to her husband while waiting in the Azzip Pizza line, in hopes someone recognized the face of the man standing in front of her.

“Everybody seemed to know who he was,” Hines laughs.

The picture and face she remembered was Frank Coleman.

The two connected on Facebook messenger and arranged to meet at Azzip Pizza once again Wednesday evening.

“You don’t see or hear about that stuff anymore, hardly ever,” Hines says.

