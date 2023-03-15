Repair efforts to take months to complete at St. Joseph Catholic Church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Repair efforts are steadily moving along at St. Joseph Catholic Church on the west side of Vanderburgh County.

Two weeks ago, the roof was blown off the church in the tornadoes two weeks ago.

Father Gene Schroeder says crews were able to put a temporary ceiling up to keep water out.

He says it will be months, maybe longer, before the parish can hold mass inside the building again.

“There’s some interior work, obviously repairing some of the holes in the plaster ceiling and then you’re talking about painting and trying to do whatever else you gotta do,” Schroeder said.

Father Schroeder says he’s working with insurance agents to get a closer look at what needs to be fixed. He says he’s so thankful for the volunteers who have helped over the past two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.