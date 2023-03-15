Rainy end to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and 50s on Wednesday will quickly give way to clouds and rain for Thursday. Scattered showers will move in on Thursday afternoon and continue through early Friday morning. Temperatures will climb to near 60 just ahead of the rain, and then plunge back into the mid 40s once the rain moves east of the Tri-State. Partly sunny and cooler over the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Spring will begin Monday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s. Temps will climb back into the 60s by the middle of next week.

