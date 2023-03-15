Perry Co. man arrested on 19 charges, including child molestation

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Cannelton man remains behind bars while investigators continue finding victims of child molestation.

We first told you last week that Indiana State Police arrested Nathan Bary on one charge. Since then, 18 more have surfaced.

Indiana State Police say the investigation started because of a complaint to the Cannelton Police Department last Tuesday.

Bary was interviewed and then arrested by Indiana State Police.

Since last week, the investigation revealed another victim.

Bary is now charged with nine different counts of child molesting, three counts of rape and four counts of distribution of harmful matters to a minor.

ISP is continuing to investigate and more charges could be filed.

