OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department says they were called to a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

They say that happened in the 1600 block of Triplett Street around 4:40 a.m.

According to officials, initial reports from ambulance advised the fire department that the building was completely on fire.

Pictures taken by a nearby neighbor show heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more.

We will update this story as it develops.

Owensboro Fire Dept. called to structure fire early Wed. morning (Owensboro Fire Department)

