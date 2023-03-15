More underpass lighting coming to Evansville
Mar. 15, 2023
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Evansville is taking bids for underpass lighting.
The request shows they would be under the Lloyd Expressway at Fulton, First Ave. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and Main Street.
In August, we showed you the Main Street lighting, which leaders say was a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
The lighting systems include different colors which are controlled through Wi-Fi.
The bids are due May 3.
