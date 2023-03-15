Polar Plunge
More underpass lighting coming to Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Evansville is taking bids for underpass lighting.

The request shows they would be under the Lloyd Expressway at Fulton, First Ave. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and Main Street.

[Click here to see the Request for Proposal]

In August, we showed you the Main Street lighting, which leaders say was a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.

[Previous: Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville]

The lighting systems include different colors which are controlled through Wi-Fi.

The bids are due May 3.

