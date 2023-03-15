Law enforcement on scene at Eaden East Apartments for several hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville area law enforcement have been at Eaden East Apartments since about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers say they’ve been off channel.

Viewer video shows officers with guns pointed. In one video, they can be heard telling a man on a balcony to get on the ground, and then he was taken into custody.

Neighbors tell us at least three people have been put in handcuffs.

We’ve reached out to police for more information.

