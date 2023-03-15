Polar Plunge
Law enforcement on scene at Eaden East Apartments for several hours

Someone taken into custody at Eaden East Apartments
Someone taken into custody at Eaden East Apartments(Viewer)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville area law enforcement have been at Eaden East Apartments since about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Dispatchers say they’ve been off channel.

Viewer video shows officers with guns pointed. In one video, they can be heard telling a man on a balcony to get on the ground, and then he was taken into custody.

Neighbors tell us at least three people have been put in handcuffs.

We’ve reached out to police for more information.

