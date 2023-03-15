Polar Plunge
Highland Challenger Baseball League in need of volunteers

By Travis Onyett
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Highland Challenger Baseball League is in need of volunteers for its upcoming season.

The baseball league program allows kids with special needs play baseball in a safe environment.

The Highland Challenger Baseball League is in it’s 10th year and has grown to serve over 120 kids.

The league needs 60 volunteers for each game to effectively assist each child. Volunteers should at least be 13 years old.

Brian Kinsey, the president of the Highland Challenger Baseball League, says the volunteers are crucial for allowing families to unwind and enjoy watching their kids have fun.

”This is the most fun you can ever have volunteering your time to help a child and a family that sometimes doesn’t get the help they need sometimes, but just kinda give them a chance to relax and just be kids and be parents,” says Kinsey.

The Highland Challenger Baseball League still needs volunteers for April 15, May 7, May 21, and June 4.

Their opening game is on April 15.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

