HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police Department officials say another Narcan giveaway is happening Friday.

Officials say the giveaway will be from noon to 2 p.m.

The event will be at the John F Kennedy Community Center on Alvasia Street.

Officials say two doses will be given per person present and no ID will be requested.

