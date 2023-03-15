Frost to Sunshine

Polar Plunge
3/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost early, southerly winds will help jump high temperatures into the lower 50s under sunny skies. High clouds will increase late this afternoon through this evening. Tonight, partly cloudy as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and breezy as southerly winds elevate high temps into the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Thursday night, showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 30s. There is a zero threat for severe thunderstorms.

Friday, breezy with most of the rain and isolated thunderstorms ending during the morning. High temperatures in the upper 40s but temps will sink slowly during the afternoon behind a trailing cold front. Friday night, clearing skies and sharply colder as lows cascade into the mid-20s.

