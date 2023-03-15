Polar Plunge
Dispatch: Crash with injuries near St. Joseph and Diamond Avenues(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident with injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

This happened near the intersection of St. Joseph and Diamond Avenues.

Our crews report that traffic is currently backed up and law enforcement is directing traffic.

We will update this story once more information is available.

