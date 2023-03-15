Daviess Co. holds flood map open house Tuesday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An open house for Daviess County residents to learn about the planned flood map for their region.

The Kentucky Division of Water surveys the floodplain areas every 10 years and updates potential flood zones.

Several property owners came out to learn whether or not their land is in the flood zone.

The main concern with residents being in a flood zone is having to pay for flood insurance.

Realtor Sam Ray says that flood insurance is a big expense that may impact a resident’s property value.

”The flood insurance is so high that they could possibly be paying a mortgage $50,000 more and be paying the same exact amount they’re paying now, because they’re paying a lower mortgage with flood insurance on top of it, so it really does make a huge difference for the people who may not have to pay for flood insurance any more,” says Ray.

The preliminary flood maps are expected to be released in the spring of next year.

Residents are encouraged to see if their property is in a flood zone through the Kentucky Flood Hazard Portal.

