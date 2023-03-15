Polar Plunge
Cannabis dispensary opening in Grayville

Terrabis
Terrabis(Terrabis Facebook)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - A new cannabis dispensary is opening in Grayville, Illinois.

It will be near I-64 at Exit 130 on Koehler Road.

Terrabis is headquartered in Missouri and has five other locations.

Officials say they are remodeling the building and hope to open in late spring.

The store will offer recreational cannabis for adults age 21 and older.

“We are thrilled to become part of the Grayville community,” said Terrabis Founder Dan Ambrosino. “This project has been a long time coming, and we look forward to offering our customers a safe space where they can purchase the highest-quality Illinois cannabis strains and products.”

The Grayville location is expected to bring 30-40 jobs.

Positions are open. [Click here to apply]

Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
City of Madisonville officials provide update on new Sportsplex
