Boonville City officials to hold public forum for possible new trails

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, a public forum will be held for possible new trails in Boonville.

City officials say they were awarded $30,000 last year and now they want to put that money towards trails in Boonville that would connect to other Warrick County trails as well as Spencer County as part of the Lincoln Boyhood Trail System.

The public forum will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Boonville Now Building on East Locust Street.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.