Winter hangs on

14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds finally broke up on Tuesday afternoon.  A few snow flakes and temperatures in the mid 30s kept a winter feel in the air.  Skies will clear Monday night, and Tuesday morning’s low will drop into the middle 20s.   Mostly sunny and brisk again on Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s...about the normal for this time of the year.   Our next weather maker will move in on Thursday.   Increasing clouds and southerly winds will allow temps up close to 60 before the rain arrives on Thursday afternoon.  Rain will continue overnight and gradually exit the Tri-State on Friday as highs drop back into the middle 40s.   Sunny and dry over the weekend with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

