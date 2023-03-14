Wabash Valley women’s basketball headed back to the NJCAA Nationals

MT CARMEL, IL. (WFIE) - Wabash Valley women’s basketball has been one of the best teams in the country, the past several years, and they once again proved it again this season.

They punched their ticket, back to the NJCAA national tournament, by winning the region 24 title, on Thursday. Then, Sunday night, the Lady Warriors heard their name officially announced, when the JUCO Division 1 women’s bracket was released.

It’s a well-deserved return trip to the JUCO nationals, as the Lady Warriors are an incredible, 30-1, so far this season. They lost their first game of the year, and since then, have won 30 in a row. Getting another bid into the junior college national tournament, has been the goal all along, for WVC.

“It’s the best of the best in the country, junior college-wise, from all over the country, so you’ve got to be ready. I like our chances, though,” said WVC women’s basketball head coach Luke Scheidecker. “We’ve got some of the best players in the country, and we have some of the best chemistry in the country, as far as the team, so we’re excited about that. You got to be ready to play, and you got to come out and compete and really just bring it because in March you never know what can happen in March.” “Being down there it’s tough. Everybody’s trying to come win. Everybody’s trying to play their best game,” said Wabash Valley sophomore, Shaulana Wagner. “We came up short last year, but I mean this year, I feel like we’re definitely putting everything we can into the game, in order to come back and actually get the ‘ship this year,” said WVC freshman, Brooklyn Gray. The Lady Warriors are the 7-seed, and they get a first-round bye, so they’ll play the winner of Collin College vs. Cochise, on March 23, at 8:00.

