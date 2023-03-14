Polar Plunge
USI Women’s Soccer signs two to finalize 2023 signing class

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer announced two additional signees for the 2023 class. The Screaming Eagles are welcoming 13 incoming freshmen to the program for the 2023 season. 

Southern Indiana has signed midfielder Pilar Torres and defender Dylan Truscott for 2023. 

“We’re excited to finalize our 2023 class with two exceptional players,” USI Head Coach Eric Schoenstein said. “Pilar is a crafty midfielder who can score and makes everyone around her better. Dylan is a quality center back, who has a great deal of speed and toughness.” 

Pilar Torres (Chula Vista, California) is a 5′3″ midfielder from Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista, California. In her prep career, Torres has scored over 30 goals and more than 50 points in over 40 games played. A two-time captain for Otay Ranch, Torres was named 2021 Metro League first team and 2021 CIF Championship Player of the Match. Her squad won the 2021 CIF Division 3 championship. Torres played her club soccer for Rebels Soccer Club ECNL. 

Dylan Truscott (Waynesville, Ohio) is a 5′5 defender out of Springboro High School in Springboro, Ohio. In high school, Truscott played in over 40 games, leading Springboro’s defensive unit. She also over a handful of points on the offensive end. A three-year starter, Truscott was named All-Greater Western Ohio Conference first team, All-Dayton Area first team, and defensive player of the year as a junior. Additionally, Truscott was an academic all-conference in her three years starting. She played club soccer for FC Dayton G05 of the ECRL and National League, who will be competing at nationals this year. 

USI Women’s Soccer heads into its second season as an NCAA Division I program in 2023, coming off a postseason berth in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship Tournament. The 2023 schedule will be released at a later date.

