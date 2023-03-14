USI Softball’s Newman named OVC co-Pitcher of the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball sophomore pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) has been named Ohio Valley Conference co-Pitcher of the Week. The OVC’s weekly accolades are voted upon by the league’s communications directors.

The pitcher of the week award is the first of the season for Newman and USI Softball. Newman also represented USI on the 2023 OVC Preseason Players to Watch List.

In earning the honor, Newman went 4-0 last week, picking up wins against Creighton University, Long Island University, and two wins against Morehead State University. All four victories and starts were complete games for the right-handed pitcher. Newman struck out 31 batters in 28 innings pitched, and she struck out nine in two of the four starts.

Newman began the week with a shutout win against Creighton, recording her second one-hitter of the season. USI went on to win against Creighton by a score of 4-0. The sophomore allowed just one earned run in a 5-3 win against Long Island to conclude a trip to The Spring Games in Madeira Beach, Florida for USI.

During the weekend, Newman helped USI to a 2-1 start in OVC play, as the Screaming Eagles’ won their first-ever OVC game and series in program history. On Saturday, Newman struck out nine and allowed only two earned runs in a 6-4 win against Morehead State. Newman capped off the week with another full seven innings in the circle, striking out seven in a 9-5 rubber match win against Morehead State.

On the season, Newman is 7-4 with a team-best 2.42 ERA and team-high 71 strikeouts. The Indianapolis, Indiana native has accumulated 60.2 innings pitched, making nine starts in 11 appearances. She has three shutouts in six complete games.

Newman and the Screaming Eagles (8-11) will host their home-opening series next weekend on Saturday and Sunday against Lindenwood University in an OVC series. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 12 p.m., and Sunday’s first pitch is also scheduled for 12 p.m. from USI Softball Field. Admission to all 2023 USI Softball home spring games is free, courtesy of The Women’s Hospital Deaconess. All three games can be seen with a subscription to ESPN+ and heard on The Spin 95.7 FM. Additional coverage links can be found on the USI Softball schedule page on usiscreamingeagles.com

