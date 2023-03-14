USI Men’s Basketball making more history, with postseason berth in the CBI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been an historical season for USI men’s basketball, as they played their first season in the Division one ranks. Now, they continue to make more history, as they’re headed to the postseason, for the very first time, as a Division one program.

USI’s season will continue, as they have accepted a bid, to the College Basketball Invitational. With their 16-16, .500 record, the Eagles are eligible to play, giving their seniors, one last chance to win a championship. Since USI isn’t yet eligible to play in the NCAA Tournament, due to the four-year transition period where no teams or athletes are allowed to compete for national championships, it’s an important and monumental step for the men’s basketball program to play in the CBI, to serve as a stepping stone, for the future.

“We’re taking steps in the right direction to kind of solidify our mark at this level, with this tournament this weekend. Very proud of my student-athletes, and happy for our university that they have this opportunity,” said USI men’s basketball head coach Stan Gouard. “Losing in the OVC Tournament first round left a bitter taste in everyone’s mouth of course, but again, another opportunity to put a banner up in this building here. That’s my goal, and our guys understand that, and that’s their goal as well.” “We’re the first Division I basketball team here. We have a chance to win the first postseason game in history,” said USI senior Jacob Polakovich. “Only like 30% of all college teams have a chance to play in any postseason at all, and for us to be a part of that elite group of players and elite group of teams and have the opportunity to represent USI on that big of a stage is really exciting for me and it’s a blessing.” USI is the 15-seed, in the 16-team tournament, and they will face 2-seed, San Jose State. Their game will be Saturday, March 18th, at 2:30, and the entire tournament will be played at the Ocean Center, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.