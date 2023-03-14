UPDATE: 19-year-old suspect found not guilty in Dubois Co. rape case
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New information on a rape arrest we told you about in August in Dubois County.
A jury has found 19-year-old Liam Kibby not guilty on all charges.
Kibby went on trial last week on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal confinement and sexual battery.
He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Jasper.
