UPDATE: 19-year-old suspect found not guilty in Dubois Co. rape case

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - New information on a rape arrest we told you about in August in Dubois County.

A jury has found 19-year-old Liam Kibby not guilty on all charges.

Kibby went on trial last week on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal confinement and sexual battery.

He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Jasper.

[Previous Story: 19-year-old arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.