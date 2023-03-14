Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The man accused of a deadly hit and run involving a motorcyclist has been sentenced.

Officials say Barry Lee Harper ran away from the crash back in July.

Illinois State Police say a Mount Vernon man is now in jail on a first degree murder charge.

Troopers say it’s related to a murder that happened in Shawneetown back in February.

It’s now been three years since Covid-19 was first identified in the Tri-State.

Doctors at Deaconess say that life may be back to normal, but Covid is still out there.

Following the bank collapse in California, many in the Tri-State are growing worried about their own finances.

Officials with Old National Bank say it is unlikely to impact the Tri-State.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.