Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - The man accused of a deadly hit and run involving a motorcyclist has been sentenced.
Officials say Barry Lee Harper ran away from the crash back in July.
Illinois State Police say a Mount Vernon man is now in jail on a first degree murder charge.
Troopers say it’s related to a murder that happened in Shawneetown back in February.
It’s now been three years since Covid-19 was first identified in the Tri-State.
Doctors at Deaconess say that life may be back to normal, but Covid is still out there.
Following the bank collapse in California, many in the Tri-State are growing worried about their own finances.
Officials with Old National Bank say it is unlikely to impact the Tri-State.
