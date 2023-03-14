Traffic Alert: Waterline repair work to close Main St. in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Jasper are advising drivers of a road closure that is expected to take place for waterline repair work.

They say that road closure will be on Main Street, from 13th St. to 14th St.

That closure will begin Thursday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to a release, the section is expected to re-open by the end of the day on Thursday.

Officials say drivers should take an alternate route, as there will be no access to this portion of Main St.

