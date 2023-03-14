Polar Plunge
Suspect sentenced in 2022 deadly motorcycle crash in Henderson
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man who was accused of a deadly hit and run involving a motorcyclist has been sentenced.

Commonwealth Attorney Herbert McKee says 52-year-old Barry Lee Harper will spend the next 15 years in jail.

According to McKee, Harper was charged with driving on a DUI suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

This started back in July when police say Harper pulled out in front of a motorcycle near the Henderson Bypass and Old Corydon Road.

[Previous Story: Henderson police arrest suspect in deadly motorcycle wreck]

Authorities say that crash killed Charles Harris and injured his wife, Patricia Harris.

Police say Harper’s vehicle flipped and he ran off through a field.

Officials say Harper was found at a family member’s house four days later and taken into custody.

