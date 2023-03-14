Proposed ordinance could block Wesselman pickleball courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A proposed ordinance set to be voted on by the Evansville City Council could stop a proposed pickleball court project at Wesselman Park.

Ordinance G-2023-05 was advanced at Monday night’s city council meeting.

The ordinance would require city council approval for construction projects at Wesselman Park.

Ordinance sponsor and Councilmember Missy Mosby said she and Jonathan Weaver sponsored it because of public feedback.

“I have people stopping me at the grocery store, when I’m out walking my dogs, when I’m out to eat, I’ve not had a single person say, ‘Hey I want it in this location,’” said Mosby.

The $1.5 million project is set to build a couple dozen courts on park property, and many people say they want them to be built anywhere else.

People at Monday’s meeting said the courts will be noisy and would destroy some of the park’s green space. Some said the project skirted the will of the public because it so far has been approved and pushed along by the Parks Board.

“Nothing against them I appreciate the work that they do, but they are non-elected officials, and as you can see our constituents here are begging for the elected officials to do something,” said Mosby.

Councilmembers will vote on the ordinance on Monday, March 20.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.