Owensboro boy’s basketball team sent to Sweet 16 playoff with parade

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team is headed off to the Sweet 16 playoffs.

Tuesday morning the team was sent off by their fans with a parade at Estes Elementary.

Officials say this is a record 45th time heading to the playoffs.

The team and cheerleaders stopped by each elementary school to celebrate with the younger students.

The high school team will play Ashland Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.