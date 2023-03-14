Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Owensboro boy’s basketball team sent to Sweet 16 playoff with parade

Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team sent off with parade
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team is headed off to the Sweet 16 playoffs.

Tuesday morning the team was sent off by their fans with a parade at Estes Elementary.

Officials say this is a record 45th time heading to the playoffs.

The team and cheerleaders stopped by each elementary school to celebrate with the younger students.

The high school team will play Ashland Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main
EPD: Evansville man faces animal cruelty charges
EPD: Evansville man faces animal cruelty charges

Latest News

Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team sent off with parade
Owensboro Red Devils boy’s basketball team sent off with parade
H.S. Softball Highlights: Apollo vs. Henderson Co.
H.S. Softball Highlights: Apollo vs. Henderson Co.
Northeast Dubois (14-10) vs. Loogootee (19-7) boys basketball highlights.
H.S. Boys Basketball 1A Regional Highlights: N.E. Dubois vs. Loogootee
H.S. Boys Basketball 2A Regional Highlights: Brownstown Central vs. Forest Park
H.S. Boys Basketball 2A Regional Highlights: Brownstown Central vs. Forest Park