OPD: Additional suspect involved in February shooting in custody

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials have arrested an additional suspect involved in a shooting that took place in February.

According to a press release, detectives responded to the 500 block of Crittenden Street in Owensboro to apprehend a man, later identified as Eric Burroughs, where he barricaded himself in an apartment.

Officials with the OPD Criminal Investigation Division say Burroughs had become an additional suspect in a shooting that took place back in February.

Detectives say they were in contact with Burroughs and after nearly two hours Burroughs peacefully exited the apartment and was taken into custody.

The press release states detectives arrested Burroughs for first degree assault.

Officials say Burroughs is currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.