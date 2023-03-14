Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man facing drug charges after found passed out in car

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Dwayne Hackney is facing several drug charges after he was found passed out in his car.

Authorities say he was found Sunday night at the Center Town Fastway service station.

Officials say a pipe with suspected meth residue was in plain view.

Authorities also say they found a gun, scales, marijuana and a large amount of cash after a search.

Deputies say Hackney is facing the following charges:

Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine)

Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Trafficking in Marijuana, Less than 8oz, 1st Offense

Operating MV Under influence of Controlled Substance 1st

Failure to wear seatbelts

Failure to produce insurance card

31-year-old Dwayne Hackney (Ohio Co. Kentucky Sheriff's Office)

