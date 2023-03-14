Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Man facing drug charges after found passed out in car
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Dwayne Hackney is facing several drug charges after he was found passed out in his car.
Authorities say he was found Sunday night at the Center Town Fastway service station.
Officials say a pipe with suspected meth residue was in plain view.
Authorities also say they found a gun, scales, marijuana and a large amount of cash after a search.
Deputies say Hackney is facing the following charges:
- Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine)
- Buy/Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- Trafficking in Marijuana, Less than 8oz, 1st Offense
- Operating MV Under influence of Controlled Substance 1st
- Failure to wear seatbelts
- Failure to produce insurance card
