Man accused of sexual battery found not guilty in one day trial
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who was accused of inappropriately touching a store clerk has received his verdict.
60-year-old William Perkins was found not guilty on all charges in a one day trial.
This all stemming from an incident on February 18.
Perkins was arrested after a store clerk said he grabbed her bottom.
[Previous Story: Customer accused of sexual battery of store clerk]
