Man accused of sexual battery found not guilty in one day trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who was accused of inappropriately touching a store clerk has received his verdict.

60-year-old William Perkins was found not guilty on all charges in a one day trial.

This all stemming from an incident on February 18.

Perkins was arrested after a store clerk said he grabbed her bottom.

