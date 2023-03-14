Polar Plunge
Man accused of sexual battery found not guilty in one day trial

(MGN ONLINE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who was accused of inappropriately touching a store clerk has received his verdict.

60-year-old William Perkins was found not guilty on all charges in a one day trial.

This all stemming from an incident on February 18.

Perkins was arrested after a store clerk said he grabbed her bottom.

[Previous Story: Customer accused of sexual battery of store clerk]

Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
EPD: Evansville man faces animal cruelty charges
