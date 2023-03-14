Heather Land to perform comedy show in Evansville summer 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedienne, author, and singer Heather Land is bringing her comedy tour to the Victory Theatre.

According to a release, that’s set to happen August 25.

They say Heather is widely known online for her witty videos.

Officials say tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

